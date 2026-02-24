Trump Administration Reassures EU Amid New Import Surcharge

The Trump administration has assured the European Union of its commitment to maintaining the EU-U.S. trade deal, despite the introduction of a new 10% import surcharge. This message was conveyed by European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in a statement on Tuesday.

Commissioner Sefcovic emphasized his ongoing communication with key U.S. officials, including Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. This dialogue follows the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn previous global tariffs imposed by Trump.

The reassurance from the U.S. counterparts was highlighted in Sefcovic's address to the European Parliament, where he affirmed their commitment to uphold the terms of the existing trade agreement with the EU, amidst the new tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)