Left Menu

Trump Administration Reassures EU Amid New Import Surcharge

The Trump administration reassures the European Union of its commitment to the EU-U.S. trade deal, despite a new 10% import surcharge. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic remains in contact with U.S. officials following the Supreme Court’s decision to end global tariffs, ensuring continued cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:03 IST
Trump Administration Reassures EU Amid New Import Surcharge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Trump administration has assured the European Union of its commitment to maintaining the EU-U.S. trade deal, despite the introduction of a new 10% import surcharge. This message was conveyed by European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in a statement on Tuesday.

Commissioner Sefcovic emphasized his ongoing communication with key U.S. officials, including Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. This dialogue follows the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn previous global tariffs imposed by Trump.

The reassurance from the U.S. counterparts was highlighted in Sefcovic's address to the European Parliament, where he affirmed their commitment to uphold the terms of the existing trade agreement with the EU, amidst the new tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Start: Teenage Prodigy Kartik Singh Shines in '72 The League'

Thrilling Start: Teenage Prodigy Kartik Singh Shines in '72 The League'

 Sudan
2
Double Tragedy: Suspected Double Murder Shocks Koraput

Double Tragedy: Suspected Double Murder Shocks Koraput

 India
3
ESIC Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Launch of Free Annual Health Check-ups

ESIC Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Launch of Free Annual Health Check-ups

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Ambassadorship in France Under Scrutiny

Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Ambassadorship in France Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026