Tensions Rise: China's Drills Heighten Power Play Over Taiwan

China's military conducted long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea as part of an escalation in exercises focused on Taiwan. These drills followed increased tensions and rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. Taiwan and its allies have expressed concern over China's aggressive posturing, citing threats to regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:36 IST
China's military has intensified its exercises by holding long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea, focusing on precision strikes on key facilities. This escalation comes amid heightened tensions with Taiwan, following China's repeated denunciations of President Lai Ching-te as a 'separatist.'

Taiwan's officials reported multiple Chinese warships within its 'response zone' as the drills progressed. Despite these developments, Taiwan's stock index showed resilience, and there were no major disruptions reported from the island.

Meanwhile, international responses included condemnation from the United States, which criticized China's military activities as a threat to regional stability. The European Union also voiced concerns over any changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

