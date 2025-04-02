Tensions Rise: China's Drills Heighten Power Play Over Taiwan

China's military has intensified its exercises by holding long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea, focusing on precision strikes on key facilities. This escalation comes amid heightened tensions with Taiwan, following China's repeated denunciations of President Lai Ching-te as a 'separatist.'

Taiwan's officials reported multiple Chinese warships within its 'response zone' as the drills progressed. Despite these developments, Taiwan's stock index showed resilience, and there were no major disruptions reported from the island.

Meanwhile, international responses included condemnation from the United States, which criticized China's military activities as a threat to regional stability. The European Union also voiced concerns over any changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

