U.S. Pushes Against EU's ReArm Proposal: Battle Over Defense Industry Dominance

U.S. officials have urged European allies to keep buying American weapons amid EU moves to limit non-European manufacturers in defense contracts. The U.S. is concerned that proposed EU rules could restrict its defense market share, warning that such exclusions would be viewed negatively by Washington.

The United States has pressed its European allies to continue purchasing American-made firearms as the European Union considers restricting U.S. manufacturers' involvement in weapons tenders, according to five sources familiar with the discussions.

This diplomatic pressure from Washington comes in light of the EU's strategic moves to strengthen its own arms industry, possibly reducing its purchase of certain American arms. The early maneuvers of Trump's foreign policy, such as reducing military aid to Ukraine and easing tensions with Moscow, have raised concerns about American reliability among European partners. In March, the European Commission suggested increasing military spending and resource sharing, potentially pushing non-EU defense companies aside.

A March 25 meeting saw Secretary of State Marco Rubio stress that excluding U.S. firms from European defense bids would be viewed unfavorably by the U.S. Rubio plans to address EU countries' expectations around U.S. weapon purchases during an upcoming visit to Brussels for the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

