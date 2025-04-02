Hong Kong's Defiant Stance Against U.S. Sanctions
Hong Kong’s new police commissioner, Joe Chow, dismissed U.S. sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials as 'barbaric,' asserting the need for heightened national security efforts. While sanctions aim to penalize 'transnational repression,' Chow emphasizes continued vigilance amidst perceived 'soft resistance' in media, culture, and art sectors.
In the wake of recent U.S. sanctions targeting Chinese and Hong Kong officials, Hong Kong's new police commissioner, Joe Chow, has downplayed their impact while emphasizing the need to bolster national security in the financial hub.
The sanctions mark the U.S.'s first significant step under the Trump administration to address China's repression with stringent national security laws. Chow termed these sanctions as 'barbaric,' showcasing the effectiveness of Hong Kong's national security measures.
Despite the ongoing stability established post-2019 protests, Chow noted the presence of 'soft resistance' in sectors such as media, culture, and art, signaling a continued focus on mitigating these influences.
