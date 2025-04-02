Taiwan Tensions Escalate Amid China's Military Drills

In a significant escalation of military activities around Taiwan, China's armed forces conducted long-range, live-fire drills in the East China Sea. The exercises, aimed at key port and energy facilities, follow heightened rhetoric against Taiwan from Beijing, coinciding with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's critical visit to Asia.

The Chinese military drills, branded as part of the Strait Thunder-2025A exercise, involved precision strikes on simulated targets. Though details remain sparse, China's aggressive stance has drawn international scrutiny, with the U.S. and EU condemning the activities as destabilizing to regional security.

Taiwan, maintaining its own defensive readiness, activated rapid response measures to counter potential threats. Despite the absence of immediate conflict, the geopolitical landscape remains fraught with tension, fueling global apprehension over the future of Taiwan and its political autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)