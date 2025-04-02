Left Menu

India's Stance on Digital Tools for Government Employees

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in India has not set guidelines for using digital tools like Slack by government employees. The focus is on data protection and cybersecurity through initiatives by MeitY. No imposition of tools without consultation exists.

Updated: 02-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:32 IST
India's Stance on Digital Tools for Government Employees
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, India, has not released any directives concerning the usage of digital platforms like Slack among government employees. This response came in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday to a query about the imposition of specific digital tools sans proper consultation or adherence to regulations for personnel management policies.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh detailed the Government of India's policies aimed at establishing a secure and accountable cybersecurity environment for its citizens. His written reply emphasized the significance of such policies.

He highlighted the cybersecurity regulatory initiatives being taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which includes strengthening the legal frameworks and enhancing cybersecurity infrastructure while boosting awareness among people and organizations.

