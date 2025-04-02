Rajya Sabha Chairman Asserts Government's Executive Authority

During a session of the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that the executive, not the judiciary, should govern in a democracy, emphasizing accountability to Parliament and the electorate. This remark followed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's defense of NEET's centralization against demands for its decentralization.

Debate centered on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) initiated by the previous UPA government. Pradhan, addressing challenges in NEET's execution, underscored the National Testing Agency's improvements, reaffirming the government's commitment to a centralized system supported by the Supreme Court's directives.

Later, Pradhan discussed broadband funding in the 2025-26 Budget to enhance digital access, in line with the National Education Policy. Additionally, regulations to secure academic positions for SC/ST groups and concerns over the role of Governors in university appointments were addressed, amid broader discussions on social justice and educational reform.

