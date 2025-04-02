UK's Key Role in Kosovo: Paving the Way for Balkan Stability
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kosovo, emphasizing Britain's interest in normalizing Kosovo-Serbia relations. He met with senior officials, urging swift government formation following Kosovo's election and expressed support for EU-led talks. Despite 14 years without progress, the UK remains committed to fostering lasting peace in the Western Balkans.
During a recent visit to Kosovo, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated Britain's commitment to the Western Balkans, highlighting the crucial relationship between Kosovo and Serbia. He encouraged both nations to advance their normalization talks, emphasizing the UK's supportive role alongside the EU.
Meeting with Kosovo's top officials, Lammy urged a swift formation of a new cabinet after the February election. He underscored the importance of addressing citizens' needs, particularly by integrating Kosovo Serbs within the EU-facilitated dialogue.
With tensions continuing over 14 years of stalled EU negotiations, Lammy stressed the UK's dedication to securing lasting peace. Kosovo's 2008 independence, opposed by Serbia, Russia, and China, remains a contentious issue in the region.
