UK's Key Role in Kosovo: Paving the Way for Balkan Stability

During a recent visit to Kosovo, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated Britain's commitment to the Western Balkans, highlighting the crucial relationship between Kosovo and Serbia. He encouraged both nations to advance their normalization talks, emphasizing the UK's supportive role alongside the EU.

Meeting with Kosovo's top officials, Lammy urged a swift formation of a new cabinet after the February election. He underscored the importance of addressing citizens' needs, particularly by integrating Kosovo Serbs within the EU-facilitated dialogue.

With tensions continuing over 14 years of stalled EU negotiations, Lammy stressed the UK's dedication to securing lasting peace. Kosovo's 2008 independence, opposed by Serbia, Russia, and China, remains a contentious issue in the region.

