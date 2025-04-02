Left Menu

UK's Key Role in Kosovo: Paving the Way for Balkan Stability

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kosovo, emphasizing Britain's interest in normalizing Kosovo-Serbia relations. He met with senior officials, urging swift government formation following Kosovo's election and expressed support for EU-led talks. Despite 14 years without progress, the UK remains committed to fostering lasting peace in the Western Balkans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:12 IST
UK's Key Role in Kosovo: Paving the Way for Balkan Stability
foreign secretary
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

During a recent visit to Kosovo, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated Britain's commitment to the Western Balkans, highlighting the crucial relationship between Kosovo and Serbia. He encouraged both nations to advance their normalization talks, emphasizing the UK's supportive role alongside the EU.

Meeting with Kosovo's top officials, Lammy urged a swift formation of a new cabinet after the February election. He underscored the importance of addressing citizens' needs, particularly by integrating Kosovo Serbs within the EU-facilitated dialogue.

With tensions continuing over 14 years of stalled EU negotiations, Lammy stressed the UK's dedication to securing lasting peace. Kosovo's 2008 independence, opposed by Serbia, Russia, and China, remains a contentious issue in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025