Telangana's Rising Demand: Increasing BC Reservations

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has put forth a strong demand for the Modi government to approve state legislature bills aimed at enhancing reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42% across education, employment, and local bodies. This appeal was made during a protest held by the National BC Welfare Associations at Jantar Mantar.

Reddy voiced frustration over the central government's lack of response to the state's repeated requests for approval. The Telangana Legislative Assembly had advanced two bills on March 17 to elevate BC reservation from 23% to 42% in educational institutions, employment, and elections to both rural and urban local bodies. The proposed increase awaits the Centre's sanction, as it surpasses the existing 50% quota limit.

Addressing the Prime Minister, Reddy questioned the hesitation in approving the bills, emphasizing that the initiative is state-specific and not intended for other regions like Gujarat. He cautioned against central dominance over state governance, referencing historical instances where such dominance had adverse outcomes. Other political figures and 42 BC unions were also present to show solidarity in the protest rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)