Delhi Burglary Duo Busted: Rs 8 Lakh Heist Unraveled

Two men, Manoj Kumar and Ashok Kumar, were arrested for a Rs 8 lakh burglary in Delhi. Manoj allegedly committed the crime to buy an anniversary gift for his wife. Both have previous criminal records, and their arrest helped solve multiple pending cases. Stolen items were recovered by police.

Updated: 02-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men have been arrested for their involvement in a Rs 8 lakh burglary in Delhi's Dwarka, a police official confirmed on Wednesday.

Manoj Kumar and Ashok Kumar were caught by a police team after breaking into a shop to steal cash. Reports indicate Manoj committed the crime to buy his wife a mobile phone for their anniversary.

The incident occurred on the night between March 21 and 22 in Kakrola. An analysis of over 100 CCTV cameras led to the identification of a taxi used in the crime. Police apprehended Ashok on March 28 in Gurugram, finding him with house-breaking tools and the involved vehicle. Manoj was arrested two days later in Bahadurgarh, and four mobile phones were seized from him, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

During interrogation, Manoj confessed financial struggles prompted him to burglary, aiming to impress his wife with an expensive gift. Both have extensive criminal records, connected to at least two dozen cases of theft.

The arrest has helped solve 12 outstanding cases in various police stations, notably Mohan Garden, Bindapur, and Uttam Nagar. Police recovered the stolen money, stolen mobile phones, and other electronics bought with the loot, the DCP reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

