Bihar Police Arrest Notorious Exam Mafia Ahead of Recruitment Exams

The Bihar Police have arrested Sanjay Kumar Prabhat, an exam mafia, in Patna, targeting examination syndicates ahead of upcoming recruitment exams. Prabhat, linked to multiple paper leak scandals, confessed to charging large sums by leaking question papers. He is associated with the Sanjeev Mukhia gang and faces accusations in several high-profile cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:11 IST
  • India

The Bihar Police made a significant arrest on Tuesday, detaining Sanjay Kumar Prabhat, a notorious exam mafia, ahead of upcoming recruitment exams in the state. The move came as part of an intensified operation by the Economic Offences Unit, focusing on dismantling examination syndicates across Bihar.

The operation gained momentum with Prabhat's arrest on Gola Road in Patna, with the imminent Driver Constable and Enforcement Sub-Inspector recruitment examinations scheduled for December 10 and 14, respectively. Prabhat has admitted to profiting largely from leaking question papers, reportedly charging candidates up to Rs 1 lakh for compromised exam content.

Prabhat's criminal activities extend beyond Bihar, as he is implicated in prominent paper leak cases like the Telangana and All India Pre-Medical Tests. His affiliation with the Sanjeev Mukhia gang highlights a network involved in multiple national examination scams, casting a shadow over the integrity of competitive exams.

