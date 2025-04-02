TDP Advocates Flexibility in Waqf Board Composition

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), called for greater flexibility for states in determining the composition of Waqf boards on Wednesday. TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti made this suggestion during a Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

He emphasized that the Centre should consider the need for state-specific determinations of Waqf board compositions, especially in the interest of empowering Muslim women, youth, and marginalized communities. Tenneti highlighted that such flexibility would reflect TDP's commitment to inclusive growth and community welfare.

The proposed amendment seeks to improve the regulation and management of Waqf properties, which currently include 8.7 lakh properties across 9.4 lakh acres in India, valued at Rs 1.2 lakh crore. It suggests removing Section 40 of the Waqf Act that allows boards to determine Waqf property status, addressing underutilization issues as identified by Tenneti.

(With inputs from agencies.)