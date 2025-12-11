Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces BJP's Wrath in Lok Sabha Drama

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, labeling him as "leader of desertion" after his walkout during Home Minister Amit Shah's speech. Shah refuted opposition claims on electoral reforms and illegal immigrants, leading to heated exchanges. BJP spokesperson Poonawalla accused Gandhi of spreading confusion and labeled him as delusional.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces BJP's Wrath in Lok Sabha Drama
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, describing him as the "leader of desertion." This followed his abrupt exit from the Lower House, coinciding with Home Minister Amit Shah's thorough response to the opposition's allegations regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During his address, Shah criticized opposition parties for stirring controversy over the SIR, accusing them of relying on "corrupt practices" to win elections. Contra to their argument, Shah upheld that the Congress's defeat was due to its leadership failures, not electoral machinery issues. He also accused the opposition of trying to keep illegal immigrants on voter lists, firmly stating the government's position to detect and deport aliens.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla castigated Gandhi's behavior as "propaganda," asserting that Gandhi's repeated exits in the face of factual rebuttals signal a detachment from reality—now popularly labeled as "Delulu," meaning delusion. Poonawalla portrayed Gandhi's reactionary stance as symptomatic of his overconfidence and detachment from the political truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

