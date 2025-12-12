Political Storm Over E-Cigarette Controversy in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Anurag Thakur filed a complaint against a Trinamool Congress lawmaker for allegedly using an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha. Thakur urged for an inquiry into the violation of parliamentary decorum. Trinamool MP Kirti Azad criticized Thakur, questioning the lack of evidence and naming of the accused.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Anurag Thakur lodged a formal complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, accusing a Trinamool Congress lawmaker of smoking an e-cigarette inside the House.
Thakur, representing Hamirpur, claimed the act was witnessed by several members during a parliamentary session, violating parliamentary decorum and discipline.
Trinamool MP Kirti Azad criticized Thakur for consuming the Lok Sabha's time on this issue and demanded substantiated evidence for the allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EC is working on your complaints of shortcomings in electoral rolls and carrying out SIR: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Supreme Court Expands Scope of Sexual Harassment Complaints Under POSH Act
Efficiency in Question Hour: A Call for Brevity by Om Birla
Delhi HC asks social media intermediaries to act in 3 days on actor Salman Khan's complaint for protection of his personality rights.