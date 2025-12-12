Left Menu

Political Storm Over E-Cigarette Controversy in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Anurag Thakur filed a complaint against a Trinamool Congress lawmaker for allegedly using an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha. Thakur urged for an inquiry into the violation of parliamentary decorum. Trinamool MP Kirti Azad criticized Thakur, questioning the lack of evidence and naming of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:55 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur lodged a formal complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, accusing a Trinamool Congress lawmaker of smoking an e-cigarette inside the House.

Thakur, representing Hamirpur, claimed the act was witnessed by several members during a parliamentary session, violating parliamentary decorum and discipline.

Trinamool MP Kirti Azad criticized Thakur for consuming the Lok Sabha's time on this issue and demanded substantiated evidence for the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

