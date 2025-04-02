Global Leaders Galore: A Calendar of Diplomatic Engagements in April 2025

April 2025 is poised to be a bustling month for global diplomacy, with a host of state visits and high-profile meetings taking place worldwide. Several international dignitaries, including German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are scheduled to engage with counterparts in countries such as Moldova, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Key gatherings such as the EU's first Central Asia summit occurring in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, promise to be significant. Meanwhile, Brussels will witness high-stakes meetings involving NATO and EU leaders, focusing on regional stability and economic collaborations.

In addition to diplomatic affairs, the period marks numerous anniversaries and observances that celebrate historical milestones and foster international awareness. These events underscore the ever-evolving landscape of global political and economic efforts.

