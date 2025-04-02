Left Menu

Bihar Governor Calls for Waqf Board Reforms Amid Legal Disputes

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan advocates for reforms in the Waqf Board, highlighting legal disputes over properties. He cites a lack of charitable usage, with most benefiting affluent interests. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to enhance management and transparency of these properties through technology-driven measures.

Mathura | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:20 IST
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has underscored the urgent need to reform the Waqf Board, citing widespread legal entanglements related to its properties.

Speaking to the press, Khan reflected on his tenure as a minister overseeing the Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh. He lamented that over 90% of Waqf properties are mired in disputes, often benefiting the elite rather than serving charitable purposes like schools or orphanages.

In a related development, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, refined by a joint parliamentary committee, aims to address property management complexities and enhance transparency through tech-driven solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

