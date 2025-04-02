Supreme Court Calls for Zero-Tolerance on Police Transgression
The Supreme Court has directed all state and UT police to adhere to legal safeguards for individuals in custody. The court criticized the police for potential violations and stressed the importance of maintaining public confidence. It called for zero-tolerance against any future transgressions by police personnel.
- Country:
- India
In a significant directive, the Supreme Court has called on the director generals of police across all states and Union Territories to strictly adhere to protections available to individuals in custody, emphasizing that even criminals have certain rights.
A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra underlined the importance of public confidence in the police force, describing it as vital to societal safety and security. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the mechanical handling of legal checklists regarding arrests.
The court's remarks followed allegations of wrongful arrest and physical abuse by the Haryana Police, stressing that any police misconduct harms the justice system. The apex court has demanded a zero-tolerance policy toward authority transgressions to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
