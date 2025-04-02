Countdown to Diplomacy: The Urgent Push to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

The urgency to reestablish Iran's nuclear deal is intensifying, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot sounding the alarm over the limited timeframe for negotiation.

Barrot highlighted the fragile window of opportunity to parliament, emphasizing that the 2015 nuclear accord is rapidly approaching its expiration date.

Additionally, he confirmed that the European Union is poised to implement fresh sanctions concerning Iran's detention of foreign nationals in the coming weeks.

