Tragic Canal Accident Claims Lives of Father and Daughters

A tragic accident unfolded in Gujarat's Banaskantha district when a car carrying a family plunged into the Narmada main canal near Devpura village, resulting in the drowning of a man and his three minor daughters. Authorities confirm the incident took place around 3:30 PM on Wednesday.

The family, returning home to Tharad after visiting relatives, faced the harrowing incident as the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle while navigating the canal road. Emergency responders retrieved the bodies of Naveen Goswami, 30, and his daughters Piuben, 2, Minal, 3, and Kavya, 6.

Search efforts are ongoing to locate Hetalben, 28, the missing mother. Police and the local administration are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, while the local fire department is actively involved in the search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)