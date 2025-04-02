Left Menu

Tragic Canal Accident Claims Lives of Father and Daughters

A devastating accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district resulted in the drowning of a man and his three daughters when their car plunged into a canal. His wife remains missing. The incident occurred near Devpura village. Authorities are investigating the cause, while a search operation is underway for the missing woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:01 IST
Tragic Canal Accident Claims Lives of Father and Daughters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Gujarat's Banaskantha district when a car carrying a family plunged into the Narmada main canal near Devpura village, resulting in the drowning of a man and his three minor daughters. Authorities confirm the incident took place around 3:30 PM on Wednesday.

The family, returning home to Tharad after visiting relatives, faced the harrowing incident as the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle while navigating the canal road. Emergency responders retrieved the bodies of Naveen Goswami, 30, and his daughters Piuben, 2, Minal, 3, and Kavya, 6.

Search efforts are ongoing to locate Hetalben, 28, the missing mother. Police and the local administration are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, while the local fire department is actively involved in the search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025