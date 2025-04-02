Judge Blocks Funding Cut for Legal Aid to Unaccompanied Children

In a critical ruling, a federal judge has ordered a temporary halt to the Trump administration's attempt to cut funding for legal services aiding unaccompanied immigrant children.

Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin of San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order, ensuring these vital services remain operational as legal challenges proceed.

The decision comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding immigration policies, with nonprofit service providers contesting the funding cut's legality, citing congressional appropriations and legal obligations under the 2008 Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

