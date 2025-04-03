Left Menu

Immigration Raid at Mt. Baker Roofing: 37 Arrested in Major Action

Federal agents arrested 37 individuals during a raid at Mt. Baker Roofing in Washington, citing fraudulent immigration status. The action marks a crackdown on unauthorized employment, aligning with increased enforcement under previous administrations. Mt. Baker Roofing is cooperating with authorities, ensuring fair treatment of all employees involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bellingham | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A significant immigration raid occurred at Mt. Baker Roofing in northern Washington on Wednesday, resulting in 37 arrests. Federal agents, including officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations, and Customs and Border Patrol, executed the operation in Bellingham early in the morning.

Witnesses described the dramatic scene, with agents allegedly wielding guns as they gathered workers, detaining those with fraudulent immigration documentation. ICE's spokesperson, David Yost, stated the action stemmed from an ongoing criminal investigation into the employment of individuals lacking legal work authorization.

The event highlights a continued focus on enforcing immigration laws seen in previous administrations, though recent years have seen more scattered raids. Mt. Baker Roofing is working with authorities while advocating for the fair treatment of their employees involved in the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

