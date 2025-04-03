New Bill to Broaden Anzac Day Recognition Clears First Hurdle in NZ Parliament

A significant legislative change aimed at expanding the scope of Anzac Day commemorations in New Zealand has cleared its first major milestone in Parliament. The Anzac Day Amendment Bill, jointly announced by Veterans Minister Chris Penk and Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith, passed its first reading today, setting in motion a long-awaited reform to formally acknowledge the service of more New Zealanders in conflicts beyond World War I and II.

The Bill, when passed, will modernise the Anzac Day Act 1966 by officially recognising New Zealanders who served in wars, peacekeeping operations, and war-like situations post-1966. This includes military personnel, as well as non-military contributors such as the Home Guard and the Merchant Navy—groups whose service has historically gone unacknowledged under the current legislation.

“Anzac Day is a significant anniversary for New Zealanders, where we reflect on the costs of service and sacrifice. It is our opportunity to honour those who have served, some of whom gave their lives for our country,” said Veterans Minister Chris Penk during the reading. “Yet, because the current Act does not acknowledge conflicts after 1966, many who have served with great courage remain unrecognised. That’s a wrong this Bill seeks to right.”

The proposed legislation also aims to broaden the historical scope of Gallipoli commemorations. While the original Act acknowledges the contributions of troops from the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand during the 1915 Gallipoli landings, the amendment will expand this to include Indian and French forces—nations whose soldiers also fought and died on the Peninsula.

“This change is not only about inclusion, it’s about historical accuracy and recognising the full story of Gallipoli,” Penk added. “We want to ensure all who took part are honoured appropriately.”

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith echoed the need for an inclusive, modern approach to commemoration. “New Zealanders deeply appreciate the courage, commitment, and sacrifice of servicemen and women—past and present. Anzac Day stands as a powerful tribute to their service,” he said. “Today’s service personnel carry forward a long and proud tradition. It’s time for overdue change. Every New Zealander who has served in war and war-like conflicts deserves official recognition and honour.”

The Bill will now proceed to the select committee stage, where public submissions will be invited, allowing veterans, historians, and citizens to share their perspectives. The Government has expressed its intention to have the Bill fully passed and enacted in time for Anzac Day 2026.

The announcement has been met with approval from veterans’ advocacy groups and families of service personnel who have long sought broader acknowledgment. Many see it as a long-overdue recognition of peacekeeping missions and other deployments in places like Vietnam, Bosnia, East Timor, Afghanistan, and Iraq—missions that have shaped the identity and legacy of the New Zealand Defence Force in recent decades.

Anzac Day, observed annually on April 25th, marks the anniversary of the Gallipoli landings in 1915 during World War I. Over the years, it has evolved into a national day of remembrance for all who have served and sacrificed in New Zealand’s name. The passing of this amendment will ensure that future commemorations reflect the full breadth of that service, embracing both the past and the present.