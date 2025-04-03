BlackRock's Strategic Bid for Panama Ports Faces Audit Hurdles

BlackRock's ambitious acquisition of control over two significant ports near the Panama Canal is facing potential delays as Panama prepares to release an audit on the 25-year concession granted to CK Hutchison, a Hong Kong-based company.

The acquisition, part of a $22.8 billion transaction involving over 40 ports across 23 countries, is awaiting definitive documentation amid mounting criticism in China. Panama's audit and antitrust review by China's market regulator could influence the final outcome.

Should the audit reveal irregularities or if Panama's Supreme Court declares the contract unconstitutional, the deal could face revocation, impacting BlackRock's strategic global positioning and escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)