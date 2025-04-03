Call for Resignation: Teacher Recruitment Scandal Unveiled

The political landscape in West Bengal was charged Thursday as the BJP called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign. This demand follows the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate around 26,000 teaching positions, citing corruption in the recruitment process.

The Supreme Court's ruling deemed the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools as 'vitiated and tainted.' This ruling has intensified scrutiny on Mamata Banerjee's administration, accused of prioritizing monetary gain over the merit of educated youth.

BJP state president and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, openly criticized Banerjee. He took to social media platform X to express that the chief minister should accept full responsibility for the alleged corruption and tender her resignation immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)