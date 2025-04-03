Left Menu

Mumbai Police Ban Drones and Aerial Devices to Prevent Sabotage

Mumbai Police have imposed a temporary ban on drones, microlight aircraft, and similar aerial devices to prevent potential sabotage. The order, effective from April 4 to May 5, aims to thwart terrorist activities and protect public safety. Violators will face legal consequences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:23 IST
Mumbai Police Ban Drones and Aerial Devices to Prevent Sabotage
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have temporarily banned the use of drones, microlight aircraft, paragliders, and hot air balloons as a preventive measure against potential sabotage attempts. The decision, announced by officials on Thursday, is outlined under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and will remain in effect from April 4 to May 5.

The order highlights concerns that terrorists and anti-social elements might exploit these aerial technologies to target VVIPs, jeopardize public safety, and vandalize property, leading to law and order issues within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate area. As a countermeasure, specific restrictions have been implemented to mitigate such risks.

Exceptions to the ban include aerial surveillance operations conducted by police or activities explicitly approved by the DCP (Operations). Anyone violating the order risks punishment under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobeying a lawful directive by a public servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025