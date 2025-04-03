Mumbai Police Ban Drones and Aerial Devices to Prevent Sabotage

Mumbai Police have temporarily banned the use of drones, microlight aircraft, paragliders, and hot air balloons as a preventive measure against potential sabotage attempts. The decision, announced by officials on Thursday, is outlined under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and will remain in effect from April 4 to May 5.

The order highlights concerns that terrorists and anti-social elements might exploit these aerial technologies to target VVIPs, jeopardize public safety, and vandalize property, leading to law and order issues within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate area. As a countermeasure, specific restrictions have been implemented to mitigate such risks.

Exceptions to the ban include aerial surveillance operations conducted by police or activities explicitly approved by the DCP (Operations). Anyone violating the order risks punishment under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobeying a lawful directive by a public servant.

