South Africa Seeks New Trade Deal Amid U.S. Tariffs Rise

South Africa's presidency calls for a new trade deal with the U.S. after President Trump imposes tariffs, including a 30% rate impacting over $2 billion in vehicle exports. The move underscores the urgency for a bilateral agreement to ensure long-term trade stability between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:03 IST
South Africa Seeks New Trade Deal Amid U.S. Tariffs Rise
South Africa is seeking to negotiate a new bilateral trade deal with the United States after the recent announcement of increased tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The presidency cited the 30% tariff rate levied on South African goods as a significant concern, which threatens the nation's vehicle and parts exports valued at over $2 billion annually.

The administration emphasized the importance of a mutually beneficial trade agreement to secure long-term stability and prosperity, stressing that the punitive tariffs pose a barrier to these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

