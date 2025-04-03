South Africa Seeks New Trade Deal Amid U.S. Tariffs Rise
South Africa's presidency calls for a new trade deal with the U.S. after President Trump imposes tariffs, including a 30% rate impacting over $2 billion in vehicle exports. The move underscores the urgency for a bilateral agreement to ensure long-term trade stability between the nations.
South Africa is seeking to negotiate a new bilateral trade deal with the United States after the recent announcement of increased tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The presidency cited the 30% tariff rate levied on South African goods as a significant concern, which threatens the nation's vehicle and parts exports valued at over $2 billion annually.
The administration emphasized the importance of a mutually beneficial trade agreement to secure long-term stability and prosperity, stressing that the punitive tariffs pose a barrier to these goals.
