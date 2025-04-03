South Africa Seeks New Trade Deal Amid U.S. Tariffs Rise

South Africa is seeking to negotiate a new bilateral trade deal with the United States after the recent announcement of increased tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The presidency cited the 30% tariff rate levied on South African goods as a significant concern, which threatens the nation's vehicle and parts exports valued at over $2 billion annually.

The administration emphasized the importance of a mutually beneficial trade agreement to secure long-term stability and prosperity, stressing that the punitive tariffs pose a barrier to these goals.

