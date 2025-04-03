Mumbai's Landmark Asset Attachment Under New Criminal Laws
In Mumbai, a court has authorized the attachment of properties worth Rs 167.85 crore linked to five individuals accused of embezzling Rs 122 crore from New India Co-operative Bank. This marks the first execution of section 107 under BNSS, allowing attachment of assets derived from criminal activities.
In an unprecedented move, a Mumbai court has sanctioned the attachment of properties worth Rs 167.85 crore, linked to five accused in a major embezzlement case at the New India Co-operative Bank.
This significant action is the first under Mumbai's new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, allowing police to target assets linked to criminal activities.
The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police confirmed the court's approval for the attachment of 21 properties, including high-value real estate and personal assets belonging to the accused.
