Left Menu

Mumbai's Landmark Asset Attachment Under New Criminal Laws

In Mumbai, a court has authorized the attachment of properties worth Rs 167.85 crore linked to five individuals accused of embezzling Rs 122 crore from New India Co-operative Bank. This marks the first execution of section 107 under BNSS, allowing attachment of assets derived from criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:09 IST
Mumbai's Landmark Asset Attachment Under New Criminal Laws
investment banks Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, a Mumbai court has sanctioned the attachment of properties worth Rs 167.85 crore, linked to five accused in a major embezzlement case at the New India Co-operative Bank.

This significant action is the first under Mumbai's new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, allowing police to target assets linked to criminal activities.

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police confirmed the court's approval for the attachment of 21 properties, including high-value real estate and personal assets belonging to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025