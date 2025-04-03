Mumbai's Landmark Asset Attachment Under New Criminal Laws

In an unprecedented move, a Mumbai court has sanctioned the attachment of properties worth Rs 167.85 crore, linked to five accused in a major embezzlement case at the New India Co-operative Bank.

This significant action is the first under Mumbai's new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, allowing police to target assets linked to criminal activities.

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police confirmed the court's approval for the attachment of 21 properties, including high-value real estate and personal assets belonging to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)