Left Menu

Mysterious Death: Home Guard Jawan Found Dead at SDM's Residence

A 56-year-old Home Guard jawan, Raj Kishore, was found dead at the judicial sub-divisional magistrate's residence. An investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:25 IST
Mysterious Death: Home Guard Jawan Found Dead at SDM's Residence
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Gauriganj as a 56-year-old Home Guard jawan, Raj Kishore, was discovered dead at the judicial sub-divisional magistrate's residence on Wednesday, according to police reports unveiled Thursday.

Kishore, tasked with guarding the SDM (Judicial) Mohammad Aslam's residence, hailed from Paniyar, within the Gauriganj police jurisdiction.

Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey confirmed the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to clarify the cause of death, while investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025