Mysterious Death: Home Guard Jawan Found Dead at SDM's Residence
A 56-year-old Home Guard jawan, Raj Kishore, was found dead at the judicial sub-divisional magistrate's residence. An investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:25 IST
Tragedy struck in Gauriganj as a 56-year-old Home Guard jawan, Raj Kishore, was discovered dead at the judicial sub-divisional magistrate's residence on Wednesday, according to police reports unveiled Thursday.
Kishore, tasked with guarding the SDM (Judicial) Mohammad Aslam's residence, hailed from Paniyar, within the Gauriganj police jurisdiction.
Station House Officer Shyam Narayan Pandey confirmed the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to clarify the cause of death, while investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
