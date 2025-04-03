Singapore Navigates Trade Turbulence Amidst U.S. Tariffs

Singapore finds itself grappling with a surprising imposition of a 10% tariff by the United States, despite enjoying a free-trade agreement and maintaining a bilateral trade deficit. Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong expressed disappointment, highlighting potential economic repercussions.

Gan emphasized that imposing retaliatory tariffs would only elevate import costs for Singapore. Consequently, the government has opted to reassess its economic projections to accommodate the ongoing challenges, emphasizing dialogue with the U.S. to resolve any specific issues.

While Singapore is affected by a lower tariff compared to its Southeast Asian neighbors, with some facing tariffs up to 49%, the financial hub remains committed to diplomatic engagement. The U.S. previously reported a significant trade surplus with Singapore, further complicating the trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)