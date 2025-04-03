Left Menu

MNS Workers Demand Use of Marathi in Banks: A Linguistic Uproar

MNS workers confronted banks in Thane and Pune for not using Marathi with customers. In Lonavala, an MNS worker was booked for slapping a bank employee. The campaign, supported by MNS's student wing, demands that Marathi be a primary communication language in banks and schools across Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Pune | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken a proactive stance on language use in public spaces, confronting nationalized bank managers in Thane and Pune districts for not using Marathi while interacting with customers. These incidents highlight a broader linguistic campaign spearheaded by the party.

A significant altercation erupted in Lonavala, where police registered a non-cognizable offense against an MNS worker who slapped a bank employee. This occurred during a heated exchange about the use of the Marathi language at the State Bank of India's branch, drawing wide attention on social media platforms.

The demand for prioritizing Marathi isn't limited to banks; the MNS's student wing has actively pushed for its use in educational institutions. This initiative is part of a larger cultural preservation effort, underlined by Raj Thackeray's recent call for making Marathi mandatory for official purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

