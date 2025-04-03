MNS Workers Demand Use of Marathi in Banks: A Linguistic Uproar

In Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken a proactive stance on language use in public spaces, confronting nationalized bank managers in Thane and Pune districts for not using Marathi while interacting with customers. These incidents highlight a broader linguistic campaign spearheaded by the party.

A significant altercation erupted in Lonavala, where police registered a non-cognizable offense against an MNS worker who slapped a bank employee. This occurred during a heated exchange about the use of the Marathi language at the State Bank of India's branch, drawing wide attention on social media platforms.

The demand for prioritizing Marathi isn't limited to banks; the MNS's student wing has actively pushed for its use in educational institutions. This initiative is part of a larger cultural preservation effort, underlined by Raj Thackeray's recent call for making Marathi mandatory for official purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)