Southeast Asia Struggles Under Trump's Hefty Tariffs

Southeast Asian nations are grappling with severe economic repercussions following tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Vietnam and Thailand, two prominent exporters to the U.S., are especially impacted.

Vietnam has set up a task force to counter a 46% tariff, while Thailand's prime minister is pushing for negotiations to lower the unexpected 37% rate.

These nations benefited from manufacturers' shift from China due to previous tariffs, but now face economic uncertainty. Negotiations are crucial to address the levies, threatening both countries' GDP targets.

