Southeast Asia Struggles Under Trump's Hefty Tariffs

Southeast Asian nations face economic strain due to tariffs imposed by President Trump. Vietnam and Thailand are significantly affected, with efforts underway to mitigate the impact. Exports from these countries have thrived under the China+1 strategy, but the tariffs threaten their economies. Negotiations are anticipated to reduce rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:45 IST
Southeast Asian nations are grappling with severe economic repercussions following tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Vietnam and Thailand, two prominent exporters to the U.S., are especially impacted.

Vietnam has set up a task force to counter a 46% tariff, while Thailand's prime minister is pushing for negotiations to lower the unexpected 37% rate.

These nations benefited from manufacturers' shift from China due to previous tariffs, but now face economic uncertainty. Negotiations are crucial to address the levies, threatening both countries' GDP targets.

