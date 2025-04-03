Global Backlash: Nations Respond to Trump's Sweeping Tariff Plan
President Donald Trump's new tariff policy, imposing a 10% baseline and higher reciprocal tariffs on countries with barriers to U.S. exports, has sparked global reactions. Nations like the EU, China, and others quickly announced countermeasures, seeking negotiations or planning retaliations to protect their economic interests.
President Donald Trump's announcement of a 10% baseline tariff on imported goods, alongside additional reciprocal tariffs on countries with high export barriers to the U.S., ignited a swift and varied international response.
Key global players such as the European Union and China have openly opposed these measures, preparing countermeasures to safeguard their economic stakes. EU President Ursula von der Leyen indicated potential retaliations, emphasizing negotiations while China's commerce ministry has taken a firm stance against the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
Other countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Canada, are also contemplating their strategic responses, seeking exemptions or retaliating with their own trade measures. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized negotiations over escalation, highlighting the widespread reverberations of Trump's tariff decisions across the global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
