Supreme Court Defers Decision on Manipur Panchayat Members' Tenure

The Supreme Court has requested the Manipur High Court to decide if gram panchayat members can extend their tenure beyond five years due to election delays caused by violence. The court directed the high court to provide a decision within three months, with implications for local governance under the Manipur Panchayati Raj Act.

Supreme Court Defers Decision on Manipur Panchayat Members' Tenure
The Supreme Court has deferred its decision on whether gram panchayat members in Manipur can continue their tenure beyond the stipulated five years. The apex court has referred the matter to the high court, requesting it to resolve the issue within three months.

This decision stems from the inability to hold panchayat elections in Manipur due to unprecedented violence, according to state counsel. The court noted that this situation requires careful consideration by the high court to ensure adherence to the Manipur Panchayati Raj Act.

Amendments to the Act, substituting 'cease' with 'continue,' have raised legal questions about the tenure of elected members. The high court's ruling will clarify whether the amendments allow for extending the term of the current members while administrative arrangements are in place due to the election delays.

