Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Clash

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, sparking intense debates. Haryana Minister Anil Vij supports the bill, claiming it's crucial to prevent fraud, countering a controversial 2013 amendment by Congress. While the bill's passage was celebrated by some, others viewed it as a setback for secular democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:58 IST
The Lok Sabha, early Thursday, gave its nod to the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after intense discussions lasting over 12 hours. Haryana Minister Anil Vij highlighted the bill's importance in curbing fraud and theft.

Minister Vij, overseeing energy, transport, and labor portfolios, pointed out that the bill addresses irregularities introduced in 2013 by the Congress, which allegedly skewed the Waqf Act to facilitate land claims by the Waqf Board at the expense of legitimate owners.

While the ruling NDA defended the legislation as favorable for minorities, opposition parties criticized it as discriminatory. Minister Vij asserted that the government prioritizes public interest, noting celebratory reactions nationwide, despite some opposition labeling the bill's passage as detrimental to India's secular ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

