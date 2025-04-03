Left Menu

Former Jharkhand Chief Criticizes JMM's Anti-Tribal Moves Over Waqf Bill

Raghubar Das criticized the JMM for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, highlighting the party's anti-tribal stance. He argued that despite amendments benefiting Jharkhand, JMM's actions show political appeasement. The Bill aims to protect tribal lands and culture, which Das claims JMM is misleading the community about.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:59 IST
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has voiced strong criticism against the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), accusing them of adopting an anti-tribal stance by resisting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

At a recent press conference, Das highlighted JMM's decision to vote against the bill in the Lok Sabha, despite its eventual passage in the Lower House. This move, he argues, betrays the interests of Jharkhand's tribal communities. Das asserted that the Bill contains several key amendments that would benefit the state, protecting tribal land, culture, and constitutional provisions.

Das further accused JMM of falling victim to Congress's politics of appeasement, misleading the tribal populace regarding its dedication to their interests. He questioned whether JMM's leader, Hemant Soren, aims to allow Waqf declarations over tribal lands, contravening constitutional safeguards for tribal heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

