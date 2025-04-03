Bulgarian Government Survives No-Confidence Vote
The Bulgarian government, under Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, survived a no-confidence vote that questioned its foreign policy. The motion, initiated by the Vazrazhdane party with support from Velichie and MECh lawmakers, did not garner the required majority, receiving only 54 out of 150 needed votes.
On Thursday, Bulgaria's government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, successfully navigated a no-confidence vote concerning its foreign policy stance. According to BTA news agency, the motion was spearheaded by the Vazrazhdane party and received backing from lawmakers associated with Velichie and the Movement for European Change (MECh).
The no-confidence motion found itself falling short, as it gained the favor of merely 54 members, while 150 voted against it. The parliamentary session concluded without abstentions.
In order to succeed, the motion required more than half of the votes from the 240-seat National Assembly, a threshold it failed to meet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Munich Security Conference Vice Chair Calls for End to Russia-Ukraine War, Highlights European Foreign Policy Shift
Milk Price Mechanism Under Scrutiny Amid Inflation Disparities
SEBI Proposes Mandatory Electronic Book Mechanism for Debt Issues Over Rs 20 Crore
Controversial Detention: Indian National Arrest Sparks Debate on US Foreign Policy
Behind the Splash: The Hidden Mechanics of Rome's Trevi Fountain