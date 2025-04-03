Bulgarian Government Survives No-Confidence Vote

On Thursday, Bulgaria's government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, successfully navigated a no-confidence vote concerning its foreign policy stance. According to BTA news agency, the motion was spearheaded by the Vazrazhdane party and received backing from lawmakers associated with Velichie and the Movement for European Change (MECh).

The no-confidence motion found itself falling short, as it gained the favor of merely 54 members, while 150 voted against it. The parliamentary session concluded without abstentions.

In order to succeed, the motion required more than half of the votes from the 240-seat National Assembly, a threshold it failed to meet.

