Delhi High Court Upholds Child Rights in Disturbing Assault Case

The Delhi High Court has made a significant ruling by denying bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter. This judgment underscores the judiciary's responsibility to prioritize the rights of children, especially when their own parents fail to protect them.

The accused father argued that the case was a fabrication, contrived by his estranged wife to resolve personal conflicts. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted that the legal system upholds the independent rights of minors, regardless of parental disputes.

The court clarified that the victim's distress call to the police and the mother's failure to report the incident cannot be overlooked, affirming that previous settlements between parents don't nullify serious accusations. The decision reiterates the courts' obligation to ensure justice for all children.

(With inputs from agencies.)