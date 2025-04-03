Left Menu

Punjab's Progressive Policies: Mining Reforms and Teerth Yatra Initiatives

The Punjab Cabinet approved amendments to the minor mineral policy to increase sand and gravel supply and introduced free religious journeys for citizens over 50. The mining policy changes, including new sites, aim to boost supply and reduce costs, while the Teerth Yatra Scheme will cover travel expenses for pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:37 IST
Punjab's Progressive Policies: Mining Reforms and Teerth Yatra Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Punjab Cabinet announced significant amendments to the minor mineral policy, designed to enhance the supply of sand and gravel, and curb illegal mining practices. The policy adjustments are expected to boost raw material availability, lower consumer prices, and increase revenue for the state.

Three additional mining sites are to be established, with differentiated operations for public, commercial, and government use. This move, publicized by Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal, will provide new opportunities for crusher owners and landowners to engage in legal mining while addressing illegal mining issues.

In another major decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme,' offering free religious pilgrimage opportunities for those over 50, reinforcing Punjab's cultural and spiritual heritage. This initiative will not only foster inclusivity across diverse communities but also promote the state's rich traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025