Punjab's Progressive Policies: Mining Reforms and Teerth Yatra Initiatives
The Punjab Cabinet approved amendments to the minor mineral policy to increase sand and gravel supply and introduced free religious journeys for citizens over 50. The mining policy changes, including new sites, aim to boost supply and reduce costs, while the Teerth Yatra Scheme will cover travel expenses for pilgrims.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Punjab Cabinet announced significant amendments to the minor mineral policy, designed to enhance the supply of sand and gravel, and curb illegal mining practices. The policy adjustments are expected to boost raw material availability, lower consumer prices, and increase revenue for the state.
Three additional mining sites are to be established, with differentiated operations for public, commercial, and government use. This move, publicized by Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal, will provide new opportunities for crusher owners and landowners to engage in legal mining while addressing illegal mining issues.
In another major decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme,' offering free religious pilgrimage opportunities for those over 50, reinforcing Punjab's cultural and spiritual heritage. This initiative will not only foster inclusivity across diverse communities but also promote the state's rich traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP wants to increase seats in states where it wins, reduce in states where it loses: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at delimitation meeting.
Shifting Sands: Women Turn to Illegal Mining in Malawi Amid Climate Crisis
Controversy Over Illegal Mining Sparks IAS Association's Resolution
Illegal Mining Scandal: Former Minister K Govardhan Reddy Under Scrutiny
Illegal Mining Controversy Puts Uttarakhand Government on the Defensive