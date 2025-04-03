Punjab's Progressive Policies: Mining Reforms and Teerth Yatra Initiatives

On Thursday, the Punjab Cabinet announced significant amendments to the minor mineral policy, designed to enhance the supply of sand and gravel, and curb illegal mining practices. The policy adjustments are expected to boost raw material availability, lower consumer prices, and increase revenue for the state.

Three additional mining sites are to be established, with differentiated operations for public, commercial, and government use. This move, publicized by Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal, will provide new opportunities for crusher owners and landowners to engage in legal mining while addressing illegal mining issues.

In another major decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved the 'Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme,' offering free religious pilgrimage opportunities for those over 50, reinforcing Punjab's cultural and spiritual heritage. This initiative will not only foster inclusivity across diverse communities but also promote the state's rich traditions.

