Ajit Pawar Rallies for New Law to Protect Sugarcane Farmers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged the development of a law to safeguard sugarcane farmers and cutters against exploitation by supervisors and mill functionaries. The plan includes inter-departmental coordination and consultations with relevant stakeholders to ensure comprehensive protection and fairness in the sugarcane industry.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, on Thursday took a significant step toward protecting sugarcane farmers and cutters by advocating for a comprehensive new law.

According to Pawar, who also oversees the finance portfolio in the Fadnavis government, such legislation is necessary to prevent exploitation by supervisors, transporters, and mill functionaries. Currently, supervisors often breach contracts and deceive laborers despite receiving substantial advances.

Pawar has tasked multiple departments, including labor and social welfare, with drafting this crucial law in collaboration with the sugarcane farming community, transporters, and sugar mill associations, aiming for a thorough and enforceable regulation to be tabled before the cabinet soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

