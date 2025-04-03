Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Godman's Discharge in Black Magic Case

The Bombay High Court upheld the discharge of Ramesh Modak, a self-styled godman accused of promoting black magic, citing that the Maharashtra Black Magic Act does not apply to legitimate religious practices. The court affirmed the lower court's decision after evaluating all evidence presented.

Bombay High Court Upholds Godman's Discharge in Black Magic Case
In a consequential ruling, the Bombay High Court upheld the discharge of Ramesh Modak, known as Shivkrupanand Swami, from allegations of promoting black magic. The judicial panel affirmed that the Maharashtra Black Magic Act aims to curb harmful practices without impacting legitimate religious activities.

The court's decision came after a complaint was filed by Pune resident Rohan Kulkarni, who accused Modak of conducting deceitful workshops that falsely promised spiritual enlightenment and career progression. Kulkarni alleged that these seminars involved pre-recorded sessions asserting supernatural claims.

However, the High Court determined that the Maharashtra Black Magic Act, established to eliminate harmful rituals and psychological manipulation, did not apply to Modak's actions since he did not organize the seminars in question. Consequently, the trial court's 2020 discharge of Modak stands affirmed.

