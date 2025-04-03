New Jersey Criminalizes AI-Created Deepfakes

New Jersey has taken a definitive stance against AI-created deceptive media, enacting a new law that penalizes the creation and distribution of deepfake content. Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed the legislation this week, marking a significant move towards regulating harmful digital media practices.

The law categorizes deepfake media as any realistic yet deceptive audio, video, or image and sanctions severe penalties, including lawsuits and up to five years in prison. This initiative follows advocacy from Francesca Mani, a victim of such media, who advocated for stricter repercussions after her experience with a damaging deepfake video.

New Jersey joins over 20 states with similar laws aimed at mitigating the impact of generative AI in media, especially concerning election integrity. Additionally, various states have already enacted measures targeting digital alterations involving child sexual abuse imagery, emphasizing a nationwide trend to curb digital media misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)