New Jersey Criminalizes AI-Created Deepfakes
New Jersey has enacted a law making the creation and distribution of deepfake media a crime. The legislation, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, allows for lawsuits and sentences of up to five years. This move follows advocacy from Francesca Mani, a deepfake victim and anti-deepfake activist.
- Country:
- United States
New Jersey has taken a definitive stance against AI-created deceptive media, enacting a new law that penalizes the creation and distribution of deepfake content. Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed the legislation this week, marking a significant move towards regulating harmful digital media practices.
The law categorizes deepfake media as any realistic yet deceptive audio, video, or image and sanctions severe penalties, including lawsuits and up to five years in prison. This initiative follows advocacy from Francesca Mani, a victim of such media, who advocated for stricter repercussions after her experience with a damaging deepfake video.
New Jersey joins over 20 states with similar laws aimed at mitigating the impact of generative AI in media, especially concerning election integrity. Additionally, various states have already enacted measures targeting digital alterations involving child sexual abuse imagery, emphasizing a nationwide trend to curb digital media misuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
