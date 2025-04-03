Left Menu

New Jersey Criminalizes AI-Created Deepfakes

New Jersey has enacted a law making the creation and distribution of deepfake media a crime. The legislation, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, allows for lawsuits and sentences of up to five years. This move follows advocacy from Francesca Mani, a deepfake victim and anti-deepfake activist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newark | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:17 IST
New Jersey Criminalizes AI-Created Deepfakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

New Jersey has taken a definitive stance against AI-created deceptive media, enacting a new law that penalizes the creation and distribution of deepfake content. Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed the legislation this week, marking a significant move towards regulating harmful digital media practices.

The law categorizes deepfake media as any realistic yet deceptive audio, video, or image and sanctions severe penalties, including lawsuits and up to five years in prison. This initiative follows advocacy from Francesca Mani, a victim of such media, who advocated for stricter repercussions after her experience with a damaging deepfake video.

New Jersey joins over 20 states with similar laws aimed at mitigating the impact of generative AI in media, especially concerning election integrity. Additionally, various states have already enacted measures targeting digital alterations involving child sexual abuse imagery, emphasizing a nationwide trend to curb digital media misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025