Bomb Threat Hoax Rattles Telangana District Collectorate

The Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collectorate in Telangana was shaken by a bomb threat email on Thursday. After a comprehensive search by police and a bomb disposal squad, the threat was confirmed as a hoax. Authorities have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collectorate in Telangana experienced a tense situation following a bomb threat received via email on Thursday. Though alarming, the threat was later revealed to be a hoax.

Police immediately responded to the claim, which alleged that a bomb had been placed on the Collectorate's premises, set to explode. A bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough investigation.

After an exhaustive search, authorities confirmed that there was no bomb, and the email was, in fact, a hoax. A case has been filed, and further investigations are in progress to uncover the source of the threatening email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

