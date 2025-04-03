Bomb Threat Hoax Rattles Telangana District Collectorate

The Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collectorate in Telangana experienced a tense situation following a bomb threat received via email on Thursday. Though alarming, the threat was later revealed to be a hoax.

Police immediately responded to the claim, which alleged that a bomb had been placed on the Collectorate's premises, set to explode. A bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough investigation.

After an exhaustive search, authorities confirmed that there was no bomb, and the email was, in fact, a hoax. A case has been filed, and further investigations are in progress to uncover the source of the threatening email.

(With inputs from agencies.)