Debate Heats Up Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

The debate over the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 intensified in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a stand against senior members for allegedly creating confusion and then not staying to hear the responses from concerned ministers.

Independent MP Kapil Sibal was at the center of this controversy. He opposed the bill, claiming it unfairly compared Waqf properties with those of other religious bodies and pointed to historical high court judgments that supported Waqf creation by non-Muslims. He argued for more inclusivity in property rights concerning self-acquired land.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman weighed in, suggesting government oversight to manage these religious entities. However, the bill faced strong opposition, with critics arguing it was a move to acquire control over properties managed by Waqf bodies, highlighting concerns about government overreach and the preservation of religious rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)