President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a significant visit to Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Thursday, strategically located across Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops are maintaining their hold on limited areas.

During his visit, Zelenskiy addressed the nation through a video message, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to fortify military positions. He acknowledged the adversary's strategies but assured that Ukraine will steadfastly protect its sovereignty, independence, and its people.

The visit underlines the continued tensions and the critical focus on securing the country's borders as regional dynamics remain volatile.

