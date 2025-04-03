Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Determined Defense: Protecting Ukraine's Frontlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Sumy region near the Russian border, emphasizing the importance of defending Ukraine's territory from adversary forces. In a video address, he reassured citizens of his commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and independence against foreign threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:51 IST
Zelenskiy's Determined Defense: Protecting Ukraine's Frontlines

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a significant visit to Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Thursday, strategically located across Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops are maintaining their hold on limited areas.

During his visit, Zelenskiy addressed the nation through a video message, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to fortify military positions. He acknowledged the adversary's strategies but assured that Ukraine will steadfastly protect its sovereignty, independence, and its people.

The visit underlines the continued tensions and the critical focus on securing the country's borders as regional dynamics remain volatile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025