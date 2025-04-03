Left Menu

Kerala High Court Halts Proceedings Against Baba Ramdev

The Kerala High Court stayed proceedings against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna, and Divya Pharmacy in a misleading advertisement case. The court found prima facie merit in claims of time limitations for the offence's cognisance. The interim stay will last three months while awaiting government and Drug Inspector responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:55 IST
The Kerala High Court issued an interim stay on legal proceedings against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna, and Divya Pharmacy concerning a misleading advertisement case.

Justice V G Arun found prima facie merit in arguments that the offence's cognisance was taken outside the timeframe allowed by law, justifying the stay for three months in the Palakkad magisterial court.

The stay puts proceedings on hold and the court has asked the state government and Drug Inspector's Office in Palakkad to present their positions by June 30, while the case originally initiated by a complaint continues under legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

