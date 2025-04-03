Left Menu

White House Shake-Up: NSC Officials Dismissed

Several senior officials from the White House National Security Council were dismissed, marking a significant change in Donald Trump's second presidency. The reasons behind the firings remain unclear, though issues with vetting were mentioned. The dismissals followed a meeting between Trump and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:56 IST
Breaking developments from the White House as several senior officials of the National Security Council have been dismissed. This move signals a notable shift in the early days of Donald Trump's second presidency. The specific reasons for their removal remain undisclosed, with sources hinting at potential vetting concerns.

The officials dismissed include David Feith and Brian Walsh, both in senior directorial roles. Despite multiple inquiries, the National Security Council refrained from commenting on these developments. These changes occurred after a closed-door meeting between President Trump and Laura Loomer, known for her right-wing conspiracy theories.

The National Security Council has faced previous scrutiny, highlighted by an incident where National Security Advisor Mike Waltz accidentally included a reporter in a secure chat discussing a serious overseas military operation. These recent firings could further impact the Council's stability in the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

