SGPC Criticizes Waqf Bill as Minority Rights Interference

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a prominent gurdwara body, expressed strong disapproval on Thursday regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which recently passed in the Lok Sabha. The committee labeled the legislation as a 'direct interference' by the central government in matters concerning minorities.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami criticized the government's approach for introducing the bill without consulting affected parties. He accused the authorities of attempting to undermine minority rights and manipulate their matters according to its agenda. The SGPC remains resolute in its mission to protect minority rights and opposes decisions counteracting minority interests.

Despite assurances from Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, stating the bill aims to enhance Waqf property management and transparency, the SGPC maintains its stance. Minister Rijiju emphasized that the legislation is not anti-Muslim and intends to introduce technology in managing these properties. The Lok Sabha passed the bill with a 288-232 vote after extensive deliberations.

