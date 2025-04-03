India Urges Justice for Minority Incidents in Bangladesh

Over 2,400 incidents involving minorities in Bangladesh have been documented from August 2024 to March 2025. The Indian government has called on Bangladesh to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that justice is served to the victims, emphasizing that none of these cases should be trivialized as politically motivated.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted this issue in a response during a Rajya Sabha session. He confirmed India's awareness of human rights violations against Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh and stated that the Indian government has consistently raised these concerns with its Bangladeshi counterpart.

While Bangladesh has arrested 70 individuals in connection with 88 cases of attacks on minorities, Singh pointed out that police investigations in January 2025 brought to light 1,254 verified incidents. India expects Bangladesh to uphold its responsibility to protect all citizens, including minorities, ensuring accountability for any acts of violence.

