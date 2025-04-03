Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Mantralaya Entry Rules for Journalists

The Maharashtra government has instituted a new policy allowing journalists to enter Mantralaya only after 2pm, upon passing security checks and using digital entry systems like face recognition and the 'digi Pravesh' app, to better manage crowd control within the state secretariat.

In a recent move, the Maharashtra government has implemented new entry regulations for journalists at Mantralaya, restricting access until after 2pm.

A circular from the home department, dated March 24, instructs police to conduct mandatory security checks before allowing journalists entry into the state secretariat complex post-2pm.

As part of these changes, the state also introduced a face recognition mechanism and the 'digi Pravesh' app to streamline crowd management at the building.

