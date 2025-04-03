Maharashtra's New Mantralaya Entry Rules for Journalists

In a recent move, the Maharashtra government has implemented new entry regulations for journalists at Mantralaya, restricting access until after 2pm.

A circular from the home department, dated March 24, instructs police to conduct mandatory security checks before allowing journalists entry into the state secretariat complex post-2pm.

As part of these changes, the state also introduced a face recognition mechanism and the 'digi Pravesh' app to streamline crowd management at the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)