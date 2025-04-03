Hungary's Defiant ICC Exit: A Diplomatic Stir
Hungary withdrew from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, applauded for the move amidst his ICC arrest warrant over Gaza. Hungary's PM Viktor Orban and Netanyahu criticized the ICC's political motivations. EU members remain divided over cooperating with the ICC's directives.
In a move stirring international debate, Hungary announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Budapest. This decision comes as Netanyahu faces an ICC arrest warrant related to alleged war crimes in Gaza.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, alongside Netanyahu, criticized the ICC, branding it a "political court." Orban's sharp words followed the issuance of a warrant against Netanyahu amidst expanding Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territory. He declared that Hungary would no longer support what he perceives as a biased institution.
This development has caused a rift within the European Union, as member countries grapple with whether to adhere to ICC mandates. While some nations stand by their ICC commitments, others, like Italy, express legal uncertainties. Germany and France have suggested alternatives to enforce ICC actions without arresting serving leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- ICC
- Netanyahu
- Viktor Orban
- diplomacy
- EU
- war crimes
- Gaza
- Israel
- Budapest visit
ALSO READ
EU Leaders to Strengthen Bloc Amid Economic and Military Pressures
ENGIE Powers India's Path to Carbon Neutrality with New Supply & Energy Management Venture
ENGIE Powers Up India: Pioneering a Carbon-Neutral Future
Star-Studded Lineup on SNL's 50th Season Finale
HaveUs Aerotech Expands with EASA Certification