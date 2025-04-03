Hungary's Defiant ICC Exit: A Diplomatic Stir

In a move stirring international debate, Hungary announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Budapest. This decision comes as Netanyahu faces an ICC arrest warrant related to alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, alongside Netanyahu, criticized the ICC, branding it a "political court." Orban's sharp words followed the issuance of a warrant against Netanyahu amidst expanding Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territory. He declared that Hungary would no longer support what he perceives as a biased institution.

This development has caused a rift within the European Union, as member countries grapple with whether to adhere to ICC mandates. While some nations stand by their ICC commitments, others, like Italy, express legal uncertainties. Germany and France have suggested alternatives to enforce ICC actions without arresting serving leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)