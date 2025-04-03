Left Menu

Hungary's Defiant ICC Exit: A Diplomatic Stir

Hungary withdrew from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, applauded for the move amidst his ICC arrest warrant over Gaza. Hungary's PM Viktor Orban and Netanyahu criticized the ICC's political motivations. EU members remain divided over cooperating with the ICC's directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:22 IST
Hungary's Defiant ICC Exit: A Diplomatic Stir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move stirring international debate, Hungary announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Budapest. This decision comes as Netanyahu faces an ICC arrest warrant related to alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, alongside Netanyahu, criticized the ICC, branding it a "political court." Orban's sharp words followed the issuance of a warrant against Netanyahu amidst expanding Israeli military operations in the Palestinian territory. He declared that Hungary would no longer support what he perceives as a biased institution.

This development has caused a rift within the European Union, as member countries grapple with whether to adhere to ICC mandates. While some nations stand by their ICC commitments, others, like Italy, express legal uncertainties. Germany and France have suggested alternatives to enforce ICC actions without arresting serving leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025